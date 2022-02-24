You are here
Jordan to switch to summer time Friday
By JT - Feb 24,2022 - Last updated at Feb 24,2022
AMMAN — Jordan will switch to summertime (daylight saving time) as of midnight of Thursday/Friday, February 25, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Clocks will be set 60 minutes forward, making the Kingdom three hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT+3).
Under a previous Cabinet decision, clocks are set back one hour to mark the start of wintertime on the last Friday of October every year, and set forward one hour on the last Thursday of February every year to mark the start of summertime, which is applied to utilise the longer daylight hours to save energy.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Opinion
Feb 24, 2022
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.