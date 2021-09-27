Jordan, Syria commence ministerial meetings on cooperation

By JT - Sep 27,2021 - Last updated at Sep 27,2021

AMMAN — Jordanian-Syrian ministerial meetings began in Amman on Monday to discuss means to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, transport, electricity, agriculture and water resources.

The meetings aim to revitalise economic relations between the countries and resume trade exchange to achieve common interests, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ministers of Industry, Trade and Supply, Water and Irrigation, Transport, Agriculture, Energy and Mineral Resources represented Jordan in the meetings.

On the Syrian side, the ministers of Economy, Foreign Trade, Water Resources, Agriculture and Agrarian Reform and Electricity took part in the meetings.