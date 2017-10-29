Jordan takes part in Arab Alliance meeting in Riyadh

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Chairman of the Joint Chief-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat on Sunday participated in the meeting of foreign ministers and army chiefs of countries in the alliance to support legitimacy in Yemen.

During the meeting, called for by Saudi Arabia and held in Riyadh, Safadi stressed the Kingdom's support for all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to the crisis in Yemen, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2216, the Gulf Initiative and outcomes of the national dialogue conference.

He noted that the Arab Alliance was formed as a response to a call by the legitimate government in Yemen and is an effort to help Yemenis maintain their security, stability and sovereignty, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Peace in Yemen is a collective goal that is achieved by implementing international legitimacy resolutions that guarantee the unity and stability of the country, Safadi stressed.

The minister called on all parties to respond to the efforts being exerted to solve the crisis on bases that guarantee the return of the legitimate leadership to rule the country and safeguard the rights and safety of its people.

He said that Jordan looks at the security of Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the entire Arabian Gulf as part of the Kingdom's national security, adding that Amman's participation in the alliance is a message that confirms such a policy.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Yemen, the UAE, Bahrain, Pakistan, Djibouti, Sudan, Senegal, Kuwait, Morocco and Malaysia also took part in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani on Sunday said that Safadi was due to discuss with Saudi officials Jordan-Saudi cooperation over Saudi Arabia’s planned NEOM scheme. The project is mainly a $500-billion mega-city that adopts high-tech projects powered by wind and solar energy.

Momani said on Thursday that the NEOM project, launched by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman within the 2030 Saudi vision blueprint, will contribute to increasing economic growth rates and enhancing investment in the region.

A 26,000-square-kilometre project to be implemented on the shores of the Red Sea, NEOM extends over Jordanian and Egyptian lands, in addition to Saudi Arabia.