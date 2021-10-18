Jordan takes part in WB's virtual Arab Governors meeting

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh participates in the virtual Arab Governors meeting on Monday (Photo courtesy of Planning Ministry Facebook page)

AMMAN — Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh on Monday participated in the virtual Arab Governors meeting at the World Bank with the President of the World Bank Group David Malpass as part of the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The meeting focused on development issues and economic and social challenges facing the Arab region, especially those related to recovery from the repercussions of the pandemic, according to a Planning Ministry statement.

The Arab governors valued the pivotal role the World Bank played in supporting member states, stressing Arab aspiration to increase the bank’s role in providing financial and technical support to regional countries to face the low economic growth rates, high rates of poverty and unemployment, and support the health systems.

Shraideh lauded the bank’s role in supporting the Jordanian government against the obstacles imposed by the spread of the pandemic.

The World Bank offered financial and technical aid to help Jordan obtain medical devices, supplies and vaccines for the Ministry of Health to provide services to Jordanians and residents in the Kingdom, the minister noted.

Shraideh highlighted the challenge of hosting Syrian refugees and its repercussions on the national economy, especially in light of low international funding for Jordan’s response plan to the Syrian crisis.

He underlined the World Bank’s role in motivating the international community to increase its financial contributions for the plan to enable the Jordanian government to fulfill its obligations towards its people and towards Syrian refugees.

The planning minister described economic integration among the regional countries as a “priority”, as it will improve productivity and enhance sustainable job opportunities for youth in the region.

Shraideh emphasised the bank’s support to regional projects in various sectors, most notably energy and water sectors.