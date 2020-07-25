Jordan Teachers Association ordered closed for two years

AMMAN — Amman Attorney General Hassan Abdallat on Saturday suspended the members of the Jordan Teachers Association (JTA) council, members of its central body, branches and administrations from service and ordered the closure of the syndicate and its branches for two years over criminal and corruption charges.

Abdallat said that 13 accused, all members of the now-suspended JTA, appeared before the prosecutor for interrogation on Saturday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The accused were questioned in the presence of their lawyer, he said, adding that the defendants were ordered detained for one week at a correctional and rehabilitation centre pending further investigation.

He said that the lawsuits against the JTA council include a case related to financial violations, which is being investigated by the prosecutor general of the Jordan Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Another case, under the jurisdiction of the Amman attorney general, is related to the decisions issued by the JTA council, which went viral on social media and included “provocative procedures”, Petra reported.

The third case, which is related to controversial videos on social media purportedly showing the JTA deputy president, is currently being investigated by the Amman attorney general’s office, he said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Tayseer Nuaimi on Saturday said that he had received a letter from the attorney general to form an ad hoc committee to run the syndicate's administrative and financial issues, noting that the committee is expected to be formed within two days, Petra said.

Abdallat also issued a gag order banning the publication, circulation or commenting on the cases on social media except those issued by authorised official agencies, according to Petra.