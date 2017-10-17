Jordan urges dialogue in Baghdad-Kurdistan crisis

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Tuesday received a phone call from his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim Jaafari, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the call, Jaafari briefed Safadi on the latest developments in the crisis between Iraq’s Kurdistan region and the central government after the Kurds held a unilateral referendum over independence, and on the measures taken by the Iraqi government to deal with the crisis.

Safadi underlined the importance of solving the crisis and avoiding escalation through dialogue and in line with the constitution, in order to preserve Iraq’s unity and the cohesion of all components of the Iraqi people.

Both ministers agreed on the need to carry on with efforts to improve bilateral relations, which, they said, are witnessing steady growth in all fields, positively reflecting on the interests of both countries and citizens.