Jordan urges EU to recognise East Jerusalem as capital of Palestine

By JT - May 17,2018 - Last updated at May 17,2018

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday called upon EU countries to recognise East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian State, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi reiterated that establishing an independent state on Palestinian national territory is a prerequisite for a comprehensive peace in the region.

During a meeting with ambassadors of the EU to Jordan, the minister urged an immediate formation of an independent international committee to investigate the massacre that was committed by the Israeli occupation forces against civilians in the Gaza Strip, killing around 60 people and injuring thousands.

The continuation of Israeli crimes, undeterred and without adequate international response, would lead to a new wave of violence that will be suffered by Europe and the entire world, he said, stressing that the stability of the Middle East is a cornerstone of

the world's stability.

He added that the practices of the occupation authorities would entrench despair, weaken the voices of moderation and strengthen extremism, terrorism and dark ideologies.

The top diplomat called on the international community to fulfil its ethical and legal responsibility of protecting the Palestinian people in light of Israeli arrogance, disrespect of all legitimate international resolutions and continued efforts to undermine peace.

He warned against the repercussions of such practices that, he said, aim to impose a new status quo and change the Muslim and Christian identity of Jerusalem.

Safadi cited a statement by His Majesty King Abdullah, the Custodian of Jerusalem's Muslim and Christian holy sites, that Jerusalem the key to peace that will not be achieved without fulfilling the rights of the Palestinian people, foremost of which are their rights to freedom and a sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He asserted that Jordan will remain the supporter of Palestinians as they rise up to confront challenges and difficult circumstances and will keep dedicating all its capabilities to sustain their steadfastness on their national territory.

Safadi reiterated Jordan’s position that rejects the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which violates international law.

He noted that another violation was opening the US embassy in Jerusalem on the eve of the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba (catastrophe), while sending Israeli soldiers to kill civilian protesters, who were practising their right of peaceful protesting against occupation. The world should collaborate to fight against the “greatest injustice in the modern history.”

The minister expressed appreciation of the European support for the rights of the Palestinians and the two-state solution, in addition to refusing to recognise Jerusalem as capital of Israel and the movement of the embassy.

He urged the EU to place pressure on Israel to halt its unilateral measures, confiscation of Palestinian lands and settlement expansion.

Jordan will continue working with Arabs, the EU, the US and all international partners to reach comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.