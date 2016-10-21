You are here

Jordan urges swift measures to restore stability in Mosul

By JT - Oct 21,2016 - Last updated at Oct 21,2016

AMMAN — Jordan "fully supports" the Iraqi government's push to liberate Mosul, in a key battle that is a milestone in eradicating Daesh in Iraq and the region, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh said Thursday.

Speaking at an anti-Daesh coalition meeting in Paris to discuss restoring peace and stability to Mosul, Judeh expressed Jordan's hope that the battle for Mosul would be a model of a united alliance against terrorism.

He cited His Majesty King Abdullah’s call for unity in combating extremism and terrorism through a comprehensive approach, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Judeh said Daesh has committed heinous crimes and has worked to spread chaos, distort religion and destroy civilisations, stressing the need to protect civilians in Mosul, who have already suffered under Daesh rule for more than two years.

He called for taking measures to prevent another prolonged refugee crisis, noting the need to restore stability and resume basic services swiftly after liberating the city to prevent the creation of a security and power vacuum.

 

The meeting, attended by representatives of 20 countries, covered means for providing support and humanitarian aid to citizens of Mosul, as well as protecting them.

