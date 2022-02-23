Jordan, US sign agreement to facilitate travel procedures

Jordan’s Ambassador to US Dina Kawar and Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Chris Magnus sign an agreement at the Jordanian embassy in Washington, DC, on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Jordan’s Ambassador to US Dina Kawar, on behalf of the Jordanian government, on Tuesday signed a joint statement on cooperation between the Jordanian Ministry of Interior and the Customs and Border Protection of the US Department of Homeland Security to facilitate travel procedures under the Expedited Traveller Initiative.

The signing ceremony was held at the Jordanian embassy in Washington, DC, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The joint statement was signed on behalf of the US government by Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Chris Magnus.

The signing of the statement comes within the framework of strategic cooperation between the Kingdom and the US.

The statement also considered mutual interests in facilitating travel procedures for Jordanians who meet the conditions of the Global Entry Programme.