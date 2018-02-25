Jordan welcomes UNSC decision on internally displaced Syrians across border

AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday welcomed the UN Security Council's decision stipulating that the Syrian state is the party responsible for delivering humanitarian assistance to Rukban camp, located near Jordan’s northeastern border with the war-torn country.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said that the UN Resolution affirms that the Syrians in the camp are internally displaced persons and not refugees, and that assistance should come to them from inside Syria, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) has recently announced that it was continuing to help internally displaced Syrians in need of medical treatment just across the border.

In a statement sent to The Jordan Times, JAF said it was seeking, in coordination with the UN and international humanitarian organisations working in the area near the Rukban camp, to increase the number of Syrians received in the Kingdom for medical conditions or injuries to 300 cases per day.

The UN Security Council has unanimously demanded a 30-day ceasefire in Syria, as new air strikes on the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta took the civilian death toll from seven days of bombing to more than 500, it was reported.

With support from Russia, the Security Council adopted a resolution on the ceasefire to allow for humanitarian aid deliveries and medical evacuations, but the measure did not specify when the truce would go into force, beyond saying it should be “without delay”.