Jordan ‘will hold Israel responsible’ for any harm to Aqsa

AMMAN — The government on Thursday strongly condemned Israeli’s provocative policies as the occupation state frequently allows Jewish extremists to storm the compound of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif.

Al Haram Al Sharif is the third holiest site in Islam, after Mecca and Medina. The Second Intifada was sparked by former Israeli premier Ariel Sharon's military incursion into the compound in 2000.

Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokeperson Mohammad Momani said the government will hold the Israeli government, in its capacity as the occupying power, responsible for any damages to the Al Aqsa Mosque, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Any attempt by Israeli settlers to break into or enter Al Haram Al Sharif, will be considered an illegal and aggressive action against Islamic holy sites, Momani said, reiterating Jordan's unwavering stance in support of the shrine and to maintain the status quo.

The minister stressed that the Kingdom will always use diplomatic and legal means to preserve Islamic holy sites, referring to Jordan's historic custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Momani said that commitment to safeguarding holy sites in Palestine is a "sacred duty" as far as Jordan is concerned.

Mosque guards performed their duties in resisting recurring break-ins at Al Aqsa Mosque compound, he said, stressing that the government is working to increasing their numbers and improve their capacities.