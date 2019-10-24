'Jordanian detainee in Israel Abdul Baqi in stable condition'

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry is following up on the health condition of Jordanian detainee in Israeli prison Heba Abdul Baqi after she was hospitalised before returning to the centre where she is being held.

The ministry’s spokesperson Sufian Qudah said the government has requested the Israeli authorities to provide Abdul Baqi with the necessary medical care, adding that her condition is now stable.

The ministry’s spokesperson reiterated continued efforts by the ministry to ensure the release of Abdul Baqi and Abdulrahman Meri.

Earlier this month, the Foreign Ministry summoned the Israeli Chargé d’Affaires in the Kingdom to protest against the continued detention of Abdul Baqi and Meri.

The ministry said that a letter was handed over to the Israeli envoy, demanding an immediate release of Abdul Baqi and Meri.

The ministry said that the Israeli government was asked to adhere to the international law and human rights conventions, holding the Israeli authorities accountable for the safety of the detained Jordanians.

In September, the Foreign Ministry summoned the Israeli ambassador to Jordan and called for the immediate release of Abdul Baqi and Meri, who had been detained by Israeli authorities after crossing the King Hussein Bridge.