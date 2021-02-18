Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee commences preparatory ministerial meetings

AMMAN — The preparatory ministerial meetings for the 29th joint Higher Jordanian-Egyptian Committee commenced on Thursday at the Egyptian Ministry of International Cooperation.

The preparatory meetings followed the recent discussions by Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh and his Egyptian counterpart Mustafa Madbouli, during which they agreed to hold the higher committee meetings in the coming weeks, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Industry, Trade and Supply Minister Maha Al Ali, head of the Jordanian delegation to Cairo, expressed aspiration to reach a joint vision on cooperation issues to sign them during the higher committee meetings.

The Egyptian minister of international cooperation highlighted the importance of activating bilateral technical committees and preparing proposals to activate cooperation projects between Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.