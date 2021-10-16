Jordanian food industries showcased in 2021 Anuga exhibition

The Jordanian pavilion at the 2021 Anuga exhibition for food industry in Cologne, Germany (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) organised a Jordanian pavilion between October 9 and 13 in the 2021 Anuga exhibition for food industry in Cologne, Germany, the chamber announced on Saturday.

The pavilion, which saw the participation of several Jordanian companies, is considered one of the most important and specialised international exhibitions in the international food industry, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing a chamber statement.

JCI President Fathi Jaghbir said that the exhibition is important for the Jordanian products to access European markets, and enables Jordanian exporters to share their expertise and benefit from participants in the event through checking on showcased products, innovative industrial mechanisms and meeting new partners.

Jaghbir highlighted the importance for Jordanian companies to participate in one of the "biggest" exhibitions in the world, which comprises about 4,600 companies from 97 countries and annually welcomes some 170,000 visitors.