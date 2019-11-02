Jordanian-Saudi business forum to kick off Monday

AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), in cooperation with the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC), is scheduled to organise a Jordanian-Saudi business forum in Jordan on Monday to enhance economic relations between the two countries and discuss means to further boost commercial and investment cooperation.

JCC President Nael Kabariti said that the meeting will be a "significant step" in stimulating the investment and trade relations of the two countries, expanding the base of exchange, and establishing new partnerships to serve joint interests.

Kabariti added that the JCC is keen on enhancing the Jordanian-Saudi economic relations, especially on the private sector level, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The meeting will review investment opportunities in Jordan and Saudi Arabia and discuss avenues to develop trade and economy relations between the two countries before referring the forum’s outcomes to the Jordanian-Saudi joint committee.

The Saudi delegation, headed by CSC Chairman Sami Abaidi, will pay field visits to government economic institutions during its visit to the Kingdom.

On the sidelines of the event, bilateral meetings are scheduled to be held between Saudi businesspeople and companies working in the food, petrochemical, consulting, industrial, constructions, real-estate, medical, electricity, energy and renewable energy sectors.

National exports to Saudi Arabia amounted to JD342 million during the first eight months of 2019, compared to JD335 million of Jordanian exports to its southern neighbour in the same period last year, according to Petra.