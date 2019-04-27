Jordanian-Sino relations ‘exemplary’ — deputy ambassador

AMMAN — China is keen on increased cooperation with Jordan and will continue to support development in the Kingdom, according to Zhang Haihao, the Chinese deputy ambassador in Amman.

The deputy ambassador said Sino-Jordanian relations are “outstanding and exemplary” in several fields, highlighting strong cooperation in political and economic arenas.

At a meeting with the press on Thursday, the Chinese official stressed the aim of China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative to foster cooperation with Jordan, indicating that the plan will benefit Jordan.

A multibillion land and maritime project, the One Belt, One Road project, which was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, aims to build a trade and infrastructure network to connect Asia, Europe and Africa along the ancient Silk Road’s trade routes.

According to Zhang, more than 150 countries and international organisations have signed Belt-and-Road cooperation agreements with China, extending the initiative’s scope from the Eurasian continent to Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as the south Pacific region.

Zhang said that China had hosted the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing to highlight the initiative’s benefits for all involved.

In his address at the forum, Xi called on all parties to jointly push for intensive and meticulous implementation of the plan to provide greater benefits for the people of all countries.

He also called for increased cooperation mechanisms and partnerships on connectivity to expand common interests.

Zhang said the initiative would contribute to the development of countries along the scheme’s route, as well as play an important role in boosting cooperation among the Arab world.

According to Zhang, annual trade exchange between China and Jordan exceeds $3 billion, and China is involved in several megaprojects in Jordan in the fields of energy, potash, industries and infrastructure.

On aid provided by China, he said China would continue to provide needed aid to Jordan and support the Kingdom in the fields of infrastructure, humanitarian aid and human resource development.

The Chinese diplomat also highlighted growing cooperation in the fields of culture and education between China and Jordan, adding that there are more than 10 centres in Jordan that teach Mandarin.

The diplomat added that a Chinese cultural centre will be inaugurated in Amman this year.