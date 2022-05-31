Jordanian uranium mining project ‘model’ for region — IAEA

By JT - May 31,2022 - Last updated at May 31,2022

AMMAN — International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Deputy Director Hua Liu on Monday said that Jordan's uranium mining project is a "model" for mining initiatives in the region, noting that the project was designed in chronological sequence using a scientific approach to extract uranium (yellow cake) from raw materials.

During a visit to a uranium mining site in central Jordan, implemented by the Jordan Uranium Mining Company (JUMC), Liu praised the “advanced level” of achievement in the project's progress and its contribution to training Jordanian and Arab experts, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The IAEA official reaffirmed the agency's continued support for the project through technical assistance.

Chairman of the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission Khaled Toukan said that the Kingdom's reserves of uranium will operate its future nuclear power plants and will make the Kingdom a regional hub for nuclear fuel.

Toukan added that the JUMC last month announced the success of its factory to produce yellow cake from Jordanian raw materials.

JUMC Director General Mohammed Shunnaq said that the factory is fully operational and produces 20 kilogrammes of yellow cake with high efficiency after treating 160 tonnes of uranium available in central Jordan.

Shunnaq noted that dozens of kilogrammes of yellow cake will be produced over the next months through treating hundreds of tonnes of uranium, noting that the yellow cake is the basic pillar for industrial production and that all production stages have been conducted according to international and IAEA standards.