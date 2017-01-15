You are here
'Jordanian vet, Pakistani assistant killed in Balqa lion attack'
By Rana Husseini - Jan 15,2017 - Last updated at Jan 15,2017
AMMAN — A Jordanian veterinarian and his Pakistani assistant were killed on Sunday at a nature reserve in Balqa Governorate when they were reportedly attacked by three lions, official sources said.
The two were killed while working at the reserve, a senior police official said.
"Workers at the reserve attempted to rescue the two, but their efforts were in vain," the source told The Jordan Times.
The employees managed to control the wild animals "and they killed them", according to the source.
The two men were rushed to a nearby hospital but died of wounds they sustained from the attack, a senior medical source said.
The bodies were transferred to the King Hussein Medical Centre for an official government autopsy to confirm the incident and the cause of death.
Social media users shared the news item on Sunday, expressing shock at the incident and the fact that there are lions in Jordan.
Amer Btoush wrote: "Is it real? Do we really have lions in Jordan?"
Hala Al Basharieh added: "This is the first time I hear that we have lions in Jordan. May their souls rest in peace."
Related Articles
ISTANBUL — Turkish police have smashed a cell of Kurdish militants in a usually tranquil region between Istanbul and Ankara who had hoarded
AMMAN — The deadly shooting by a Jordanian police officer last week was a “lone wolf attack” and not linked to any group, Interior Minister
AMMAN — Jordanian prisoner in Israel, Akram Abu Zahrah, has been on hunger strike since January 23 and started refusing water on Saturday, p
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 15, 2017
Jan 14, 2017
Jan 15, 2017
Jan 15, 2017
Opinion
Jan 15, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment