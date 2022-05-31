Jordanian woman determined to realise dream of expanding fabric business

By CARE Jordan - May 31,2022 - Last updated at May 31,2022

AMMAN — Having had her entrepreneurship skills boosted and with a knowledge of fashion design and production techniques, Nabihah Al Sanabara is admiring an expanded customer base for her recently established textile business.

Thanks to a specialised fashion design course by CARE International in Jordan, Nabihah, 46, said she is working on expanding her home-based fabric business using a well-thought-out strategy.

“Having had my drawing skills improved, in addition to acquiring all stylistic and creative competencies and marketing techniques, I can now start expanding my project and securing customers to my products,” Nabihah, who is also mother of three, said.

Thanking CARE for the online course, Nabihah said that the training has enhanced her confidence and provided her with the necessary stylistic skills that have helped her transform ideas into final products in the market.

“We were taught how to think out of the box and come up with innovative ideas and sell them,” she said.

Today, Nabihah said she makes embroidered picnic bags from traditional Bedouin clothing and has several embroidery ideas that she plants to transform into “innovative” products at her home-based fabric workshop. She opened the workshop soon after completing the training course some two months ago, she noted.

“Beauty, culture and environment are in the background of every item I produced and will produce,” she added.

In addition to the stylistic and artistic skills she gained, Nabihah explained that the training course has had “massive” contributions to improving her entrepreneurial and leadership skills.

“It [the training] has helped me pursue my goal of becoming a productive woman working side by side with my husband to raise our family and provide them with a decent life,” she said.

Determined to overcome the social obstacles that face working women, Nabihah said that becoming a working woman, running an established and profit-making textile business is her “unwavering” quest and dream project.

“Ambition has no age and no limits. Despite all odds, be they social or financial, I am transforming my humble home-based textile workshop into an established business through which I can achieve for myself and my family. This is my dream which I am working on realising soon.”

(CARE Jordan contributed this article to The Jordan Times).