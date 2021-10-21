Jordanian youth optimistic about better future — survey

Jordanian youth are more optimistic about their future, according to the 13th annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey (File photo)

AMMAN — Jordanian youth are more optimistic about their future, according to a recent survey.

The results of 13th annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey titled “The Future with Renewed Hopes” showed that the ratio of optimism among Jordanian youth regarding their futures witnessed an increase, reaching 36 per cent compared with last year’s 28 per cent.

Among the surveyed, approximately 71 per cent said that today’s leaders show more concern about their opinions, showing an increase of 12 per cent compared with last year’s poll.

The survey, considered to be a comprehensive study that focuses on the larger population in the Middle East and North Africa, included 3,400 Arab nationals divided equally between males and females between the ages of 18 and 24 in 50 cities among 17 countries from June 6 and June 30, 2021.

Youth in Jordan have been greatly affected by the pandemic with about 80 per cent of fresh graduates suffering from low wages or job losses, the survey said.

However, their determination for a better future is almost stronger than ever, the survey observed.

“Young people in Jordan were amongst the age group that confronted enormous harm from the pandemic. It interrupted school, increased financial burdens and deteriorated economic opportunities. Youth showed flexibility and high endurance, in addition to great motivation towards change, expressing hope for the future,” said UNICEF Jordan Representative Tanya Chapuisat in a statement.

The survey shed light on the optimism of the Arab youth, where half of them (about 48 per cent) said that they will lead a better life than their parents.

The percentage is the highest for three years, while the remaining believed that their countries’ economies are on the right path.

According to the survey results, the priorities of young Arabs are: Fighting corruption, job opportunities and education reform.

The poll also noted that the percentage of youth who are willing to emigrate has decreased despite the lack of economic opportunity being the main reason behind emigration.