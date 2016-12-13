Jordanians, Syrians picket Russian embassy over Aleppo

Activists protest outside the Russian embassy in Amman on Tuesday in solidarity with civilians in Aleppo (Photo by Muath Freij)

AMMAN — The scenes of death and destruction in eastern Aleppo prompted Katrina Sammour, who holds a Russian passport, to picket her country’s embassy on Tuesday in protest against Moscow’s role in the military operations in Aleppo.

She was among around100 Jordanians and Syrians who gathered near the Russian embassy in Amman to voice support for civilians in Aleppo.

“I feel unable to do anything, and this is the least we can do. No one is doing anything and none of the Arab regimes are condemning what is happening,” Sammour said.

Protesters held placards with slogans in solidarity with civilians in Aleppo while others showed pictures of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a show of anger at Russia’s role in the offensive on Aleppo’s eastern neighbourhoods.

Baker Abu Al Ras, who is from Aleppo and his family are under siege there, accused Russia of killing the Syrian people.

“Russia is striking Aleppo, not the Free Syrian Army nor the opposition. Russia is the criminal one,” the 21-year-old charged.

Roz Sari, a Jordanian, said the killing has to stop.

“We cannot just stay watching what is happening. At least we are with the Syrian people and Aleppo residents, and we want them to know that they are not alone,” she added.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 415 civilians and 364 rebels have been killed in rebel-held areas in Aleppo since November 15.