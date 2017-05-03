Jordanians take to social media to voice support for Palestinian hunger strikers

By Dana Al Emam - May 03,2017 - Last updated at May 03,2017

AMMAN — Jordanians have taken to social media to show their solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in what they call “The Salted Water Challenge”.

Since April 16, some 1,500 Palestinian prisoners have been taking part in a hunger strike to denounce the imprisonment conditions of nearly 6,500 Palestinians currently in Israeli prisons.

Demands include more regular family visits, better healthcare services and the improvement of overall imprisonment conditions.

While some users changed their online profile pictures to ones with a logo in support of the strike, other Jordanians, Palestinians, freed prisoners in Israel and people all around the world have either fasted for a few days or started a hunger strike to express solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners.

On Tuesday, freed prisoner Mazen Mughrabi, 45, who had been on a hunger strike for the past few days, died of a stroke after his health deteriorated, said Amin Shoman, head of the Higher Committee for Prisoners' Affairs, as quoted by local media outlets.

"Freedom is born from your empty stomachs," Facebook user Dana Sammour wrote.

Another user, Fahed Najjar, said it is "time to stop Israeli crimes against humanity".

Many users have videotaped themselves performing the #SaltWaterChallenge, an online phenomenon that is witnessing activists drink salted water to draw attention to the cause in a direct reference to the only thing prisoners on hunger strike consume.

They have also criticised the international community’s silence towards a recent barbeque party set up by Israeli extremists outside of the prisons to taunt prisoners on a hunger strike.

Jordan’s Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS Jordan) called for a popular 24-hour hunger strike on Wednesday.

Samar Saeed (@Samarsaeed) shared information on the impact of hunger strikes on the bodies of prisoners, noting that, by the 15th day, they lose the sense of taste, experience lightheadedness or mental sluggishness.

Meanwhile, by the 18th day, they feel cold and find it impossible to even stand up, according to the post.

“All efforts must be done to support the #HungerStrike of the Palestinian political prisoners #HungerForDignity,” tweeted (@TyseerIbrahim).

Some deputies expressed solidarity with the prisoners on hunger strike, highlighting the fact that there are 20 Jordanians among them (see story on page 3).

Several associations, political parties and groups of students carried out sit-ins in solidarity with the cause.