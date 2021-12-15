Jordan’s ‘Tala’vision’ wins Golden Yusr award at Red Sea International Film Festival

AMMAN — The Jordanian short film “Tala’vision”, directed by Murad Abu Eisheh, on Wednesday won the Red Sea Golden Yusr for Best Short Film at the Jeddah-hosted Red Sea International Film Festival.

According to a statement by the film’s distributor MAD Solutions, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the film has recently won the Gold Medal for Best Narrative Film at the 48th Students Academy Awards in the Foreign Narrative Film section, marking the first Jordanian and Arab film to win in this category.

Starring Ziad Bakri, Aisha Blasim and Khaled Al Tarifi, the film tells the story of an eight-year-old girl, Tala, who is trapped inside the house due to the raging war, according to the Royal Film Commission website.

Tala’s only contact with the outside world is her small television, but her father gets rid of it in compliance with the law banning televisions.

Tala’s life is overcome by silence and boredom until she makes a small decision, which will have repercussions, changing the course of her life forever.

The film toured several international film festivals and had its World Premiere at the 42nd Max Ophüls Preis Film Festival in Germany, where it received both the Audience and Jury Award for Best Medium Film for the first time in the festival’s history to award the same film, the website added.

It has also won the 1st Prize for a Live Action Short Film at Flicker’s Rhode Island International Film Festival, the New Comer Award for Best Camera at the German Camera Award as well as the Jury Award at the 61st Zlin Film Festival.

The film has also been nominated for competing for the 94th Oscar Awards scheduled to be held next March.