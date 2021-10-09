Jordan’s new ambassador to Brazil presents credentials

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (left) and Jordan's new ambassador to Brazil Maen Masadeh (right) at the Planalto Palace in Brasília, Brazil on Friday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Jordan's new ambassador to Brazil Maen Masadeh on Friday presented his credentials to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, at the Planalto Palace, the official presidential residence.

During the ceremony to present credentials, Masadeh conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah and his wishes for further progress and prosperity to Bolsonaro and the Brazilian people, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

President Bolsonaro expressed his "deep" appreciation for the Kingdom's important role, under the King's leadership, in promoting security and stability in the region and serving regional and international issues. The president also expressed Brazil's keenness to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the countries in all fields.