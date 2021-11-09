Jordan’s pavilion at Gulfood Exhibition witnesses ‘remarkable success’

AMMAN — Jordan’s pavilion at the Gulfood 2021 Exhibition, held in Dubai, witnessed a remarkable turnout, Chairman of the Jordanian Exporters Association Ahmed Khudari said on Tuesday.

In a statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Khudari said that the pavilion, organised by the association with the support of the Jordan Investment Commission, witnessed “unprecedented” success thanks to the large turnout of participants who came to learn about the Jordanian food industry.

High shipping rates from China have resulted in an increased demand for Jordanian industrial products, he added, referring to the considerable developments of Jordan’s national products.

The Jordanian companies participating in the exhibition represented a variety of sectors, producing foodstuff and raw materials such as: machinery, sweets, dates, nuts, coffee, chocolate, snacks and Dead Sea products, according to Petra.