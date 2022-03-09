Jordan’s wheat stock enough for 14 months — Trade and Supply Ministry

By Rayya Al Muheisen - Mar 09,2022 - Last updated at Mar 09,2022

The government says that the Kingdom’s wheat stock is sufficient for 14 months on Wednesday (JT file photo)

AMMAN — The Kingdom’s wheat storage is sufficient for 14 months, the government said on Wednesday, amid concerns of supply cut-offs as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“Jordan’s wheat stock will cover local consumption for 14 months,” Yanal Barmawi, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply’s spokesperson told The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

Barmawi added that the strategic reserve of grains will cover the local market needs for a good period of time.

Barmawi said that the government will “take full responsibility for price differences in wheat”, despite sharp increases in international prices.

He also said that the government will continue to provide bread subsidies.

The spokesperson noted that the Eastern-European crisis will not disrupt wheat supply in Jordan as Jordan does not rely solely on commodities imported from the affected areas.

He said that Jordan’s imports of barley and wheat are mainly from the US, Romania and many other countries.

Barmawi stated that the country’s storage of barley will also meet the local market needs for ten and a half months.

Barmawi noted that in regard of the global price hike for sunflower seed oil and corn oil, the government put a price cap for retailers operating in the Kingdom in order to protect consumers.