JPA condemns Israeli violations against worshippers at Aqsa Mosque

By JT - May 08,2021 - Last updated at May 08,2021

AMMAN — The Jordan Press Association (JPA) on Saturday condemned Israeli violations against worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque during Friday prayer.

The JPA, in a statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said that the occupation forces practices, notably storming Al Aqsa Mosque’s yards, closing gates leading to al Aqsa, firing tear gas at worshippers provoke Muslims’ feelings and destabilise security and stability.

Denouncing the provocations, the statement warned of the repeated violations against Jerusalemites, notably at Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The JPA also expressed Jordanians’ support for the Palestinians in meeting their legitimate rights, mainly those pertaining to statehood, with east Jerusalem as its capital.

The association also urged the international community to stand by the residents of Shiekh Jarrah neighborhood to keep their houses, which Jordanian documents proved the families’ ownership of these housing units, calling on the occupation to fulfil its legal commitments in line with IV Geneva Convention, relative to treatment of civilians.