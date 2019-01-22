JTB announces partnership with French tour agency in hopes of launching regular flights

AMMAN — General Director of the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat on Tuesday announced a partnership with the French tour agency Top of Travel, one of the largest in France.

During a ceremony, hosted by the Jordanian Embassy in Paris and in cooperation with the JTB, Arabiyat said that the Top of Travel agency would help restore tourism in the Kingdom by launching regular and chartered flights from France to Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Arabiyat added that the total number of French tourists who visited the Kingdom in 2018 amounted to 48,000, saying that the JTB had succeeded in promoting Jordan as a prominent and “distinguished” tourist destination in the international markets.

He also said that attracting more international tourists to the Kingdom necessitates joint efforts among government agencies, tour guides, hotels and transport companies.

The announcement comes as stakeholders said, earlier this month, that tourism to Jordan was resurgent in 2018.

Petra recorded its second-best year for visitation numbers last year, since the site was established.

Tourism revenues also surpassed the $5-billion mark in 2018, an 8 per cent increase over 2017’s $4.6 billion, according to data recently released by the Central Bank of Jordan.