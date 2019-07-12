JTB announces three new easyJet routes for winter

AMMAN — The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on Thursday announced a partnership with easyJet to open three new routes to Aqaba from Venice, Geneva and Milan as part of its Jordan Winter 2019 schedule.

The new routes raise the total number of easyJet flights to Aqaba to five, and the new routes are part of a growing partnership between Jordan and easyJet, according to a JTB statement.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Majd Shweikeh said: “Jordan has witnessed a tremendous positive shift in the tourism sector in 2018, and in 2019 the momentum is still as steadfast as it was last year. This expansion is the result of very hard work and we can see the results of our efforts with low-cost carriers on the ground in every tourism attraction.”

“We see this expansion as an indicator of the type of success that the tourism sector is witnessing. We are more than doubling the number of routes this year operated by easyJet to Aqaba... We’re working closely with easyJet and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities to make sure that Jordan is an accessible and affordable destination for every type of traveller,” Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat said in the statement.

The new routes will operate with two weekly flights from Venice, Geneva and Milan to Aqaba during the winter season. EasyJet already operates winter seasonal flights to the Red Sea city of Aqaba from London and Berlin, according to the statement.