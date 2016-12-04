Judeh, French envoy discuss preparations for Mideast peace conference

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh on Sunday met with France’s special envoy for the Middle East peace process, Pierre Vimont, to discuss the French proposals to revive the Middle East peace process.

The French envoy briefed Judeh on the outcomes of his visits to several countries in preparation for the scheduled international peace conference in Paris before the end of 2016. He outlined the conference's objectives and the current arrangements and coordination among the foreign ministers of the participating countries.

During the meeting, Judeh and Vimont asserted that all concerned parties should work to create the suitable environment for peace talks to realise the two-state solution.

Judeh highlighted Jordan’s support for all efforts aimed at implementing the two-state solution, which leads to the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state within the lines of July 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He reiterated that the “Palestinian cause is the core issue in the region”, underlining the importance of finding a just solution to the Mideast conflict in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The French diplomat outlined his country’s proposals and ideas to resume the peace talks with the engagement of international actors, stressing France’s keenness on coordinating and consultating with Jordan in this regard, in light of the “key role the country plays under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah,” Petra said.