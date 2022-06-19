Kharabsheh extends period to apply for electricity tariff subsidy

AMMAN — Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh on Sunday decided to extend the period designated for amending electricity bills uncovered by the subsidised electric tariff for those eligible until the end of the current month of June.

The decision targets beneficiaries who have not yet registered for the subsidised electric tariff, whose electricity bill was issued for the months of April through June.

By visiting electricity distribution companies, beneficiaries can cancel the unsubsidised bill and issue a new subsidised one.

He said that the government works tirelessly to encourage target groups to register on the platform, including Jordanians, temporary passport holders, and the people of the Gaza Strip residing in the Kingdom.