King’s efforts to reopen Al Aqsa hailed

AMMAN — Secretary General of the Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs Abdullah Kanaan on Tuesday praised His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts that led to the reopening of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif.

Kanaan said the efforts of His Majesty reflect the role of the Hashemite Custodianship of the Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that Jordan has a "crystal-clear stance" at all international arenas, reflecting its commitment to the UN and its resolutions, and expressing its rejection of all Israeli violations against the Palestinian people and holy sites, which lead to more violence.

Jordan is the main supporter of security and peace in the region, as well as for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, Kanaan stressed.

Israeli authorities announced the complete closure of the compound and banned Muslims and Arabs from entering it, after three Palestinians from the Arab town of Umm Al Fahm, located within the 1948 Palestine, were shot dead by Israeli forces after they carried out a shooting at the compound, which contains Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, on Friday morning, killing two Israeli soldiers.

During an emergency meeting on Monday, held upon the request of Palestine, the Council of the Arab League praised His Majesty's efforts to protect the holy sites in Jerusalem.

The league’s permanent representatives stressed their solidarity with the Arab and Islamic nation in defence of the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif and Arab Jerusalem as the capital of the independent state of Palestine, according to Petra.

The council also stressed its rejection of any alteration to the status quo in Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque. They also highlighted the need to stop all Israeli measures and restore the status quo, including the removal of metal detectors, in addition to respecting the freedom of worship.

The council again called on the international community and its organisations to shoulder their responsibilities and stop provocative Israeli acts, to enforce relevant resolutions, preserve the status quo of the Islamic and Christian shrines, and protect the Palestinian people in their lands and holy sites, according to Petra.

In a related development, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday warned of the consequences of continued tension and escalation in Al Aqsa Mosque and stressed the need to work immediately to restore calm and to respect the status quo in Jerusalem, Petra reported.