King, Abbas discuss Kushner’s tour outcome

By JT - Aug 27,2017 - Last updated at Aug 27,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday discussed with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over the phone efforts aimed at pushing forward the peace process.

The phone conversation came within the framework of continuous coordination between the two sides, a Royal Court statement said.

 His Majesty briefed Abbas on the outcomes of his meeting with the US peace delegation that toured the region last week, and was headed by Jared Kushner, the senior adviser to the US President.

