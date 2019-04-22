King Abdullah fund launches programme to support scientific research

AMMAN — The King Abdullah Fund for Development (KAFD) on Sunday launched the Applied Scientific Research programme targeting innovative and creative researchers with the potential to resolve issues within their communities.

The project aims to connect researchers with relevant institutions and provide them with the tools they need to carry out their research.

“The project builds on what was achieved by the Undergraduate Project Funding programme established in 2004 and aims to reach a new sector of researchers,” KAFD Director Saeb Hassan said in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

“It promotes societal scientific and technological innovation and the pursuit of solutions to the problems and needs of local communities, in addition to providing employment opportunities in the fields of the research projects being supported,” Hassan added.

The programme was launched in sync with the fund’s “Committed to Achieve Developmental Goals” campaign, launched in celebration of the 20th anniversary of His Majesty King Abdullah’s Accession to the Throne.

In March, the KAFD also launched three other projects aimed at contributing to development.

The KAFD was established under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah to help implement the King’s holistic vision for sustainable development through productive projects that support citizens, according to the fund’s website.