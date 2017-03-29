King Abdullah, King Salman issue joint communiqué after Saudi state visit

AMMAN — A joint communiqué was issued on Tuesday on the occasion of Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s state visit to the Kingdom, upon an invitation from His Majesty King Abdullah.

The following is an unofficial translation of the full communiqué issued by the Royal Court following meetings between King Abdullah and King Salman:

“Based upon the solid brotherly relations between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to enhance the distinguished and deep-rooted relations between the two countries, out of the aspiration to expand them and keenness to invest in the great potential and available opportunities to enhance current cooperation in the political, security, military, investment, economic, educational, media, cultural, labour, transport, housing and energy fields, in response to a generous invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud paid a state visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan during Jumada Al Akhira 28-29, 1438 Hijri calendar, corresponding to March 27-28, 2017.

During the visit, he met with his brother King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and exchanged views on issues of interest to both countries in the regional and international arenas, in a way that contributes to enhancing peace and security in the region and the world.

The two sides held official meetings and talks, which focused on bilateral cooperation and ways to support and enhance them in order to serve the best interests of both countries and peoples in all fields, and advance what the mutual visits of both countries’ leaders have established over the decades and the outcomes of such encounters that have contributed to enhancing bilateral relations.

Both sides praised the solid and distinguished Jordanian-Saudi relations and their development at all levels, and commended the outcomes of meetings of the Saudi-Jordanian Coordination Council and the Joint Saudi-Jordanian Committee, in a way that guarantees developing those relations and serving the mutual interests of the two countries and their peoples.

In this regard, several agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed to enhance the current institutional framework of relations between the two countries, so as to ensure their permanence and further develop them in order to serve the interests of both countries.

Both sides discussed the prevailing circumstances in the Arab world, especially the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, chief among which is their right to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and internationally legitimate resolutions, in a way that realises the aspirations of the Palestinian people based on the two-state solution.

Both sides also expressed their utter willingness to have a collective and unified Arab and Islamic stance, underlining their endeavours to boost brotherly relations among Arab and Islamic states and improve communication among them in all fields and at all levels, wishing success to the 28th Arab summit scheduled to be held in Jordan.

Both sides expressed their deep concern over the increasing dangers of terrorism, extremism and violent acts, and the threats they pose to peace and security in the region and the entire world, stressing their support for international efforts to fight terrorism and extremism, and praising the formation of the Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism.

The two sides emphasised the importance of finding a political solution that ends the plight of the Syrian people and maintains the unity of Syria and its institutions, in line with Geneva I communiqué and UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

They also underlined the need to preserve the integrity of Yemen, achieve its security and stability, support its legitimate government and work out a political solution for the Yemeni crisis in accordance with the GCC initiative and UN Security Council Resolution 2216, stressing their support for the legitimate authority of Yemen and the need to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to all the districts in Yemen.

The two sides also highlighted that Libyans should work to preserve the security, stability and unity of the Libyan lands, reject violence and fight terrorism, in order to achieve a political resolution which ends the crisis.

The two sides also voiced concern over Iran’s interference in the internal affairs of regional countries, triggering sedition and its support for terrorism.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques voiced his appreciation for his brother King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and and the Jordanian government and brotherly people for their warm welcome and hospitality.”