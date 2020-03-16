King, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss conditions in Jordan, UAE over COVID-19 developments

By JT - Mar 16,2020 - Last updated at Mar 16,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received a phone call from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, to discuss conditions in the two countries amidst developments related to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In the phone call, Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE’s support for Jordan.

King Abdullah expressed appreciation for the positions of the UAE’s leadership, government and people, stressing Jordan’s steadfast support for the United Arab Emirates, according to a Royal Court statement