King bestows Order of State Centennial on Prince Hassan

His Majesty King Abdullah bestows the Order of the State Centennial on HRH Prince Hassan on Monday (Photo courtesy of Royal Court)

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday bestowed the Order of the State Centennial on HRH Prince Hassan, in appreciation of his services and contributions to the advancement and progress of the nation during the reign of the late King Hussein, which continue to this day under His Majesty.

The honouring ceremony, which marked the birthday of the late King Hussein, was attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania and HRH Crown Prince Hussein, according to a Royal Court statement.

The ceremony, held at His Royal Highness’ home at the Royal Hashemite Court, was attended by Their Royal Highnesses Princess Sarvath El Hassan, Prince Rashid Bin El Hassan, Princess Rahma Bint El Hassan, Princess Sumaya Bint El Hassan and Princess Zeina Rashid.