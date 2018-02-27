King calls Abbas, meets Kazakh minister

By JT - Feb 27,2018 - Last updated at Feb 27,2018

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday discussed during a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas developments of the Palestinian issue and efforts made to revive the peace process, according to a Royal Court statement.

The Royal Court said in a separate statement that also on Tuesday, His Majesty received Kazakhstan's Minister of Defence and Aerospace Industries Beibut Atamkulov.

During the meeting, His Majesty and Beibut discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing cooperation, especially in the defence industries.

They also discussed the current regional situation and efforts made in the war against terrorism within a holistic strategy.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat attended the meeting, as well as other senior Jordanian and Kazakh officials.