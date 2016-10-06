King checks on army preparedness

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), on Thursday visited the JAF headquarters and met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat.

At the meeting, His Majesty and Freihat discussed issues of interest for JAF, according to a Royal Court statement. The King checked on the preparedness of JAF’s units and forces, expressing his pride and confidence in the army’s personnel, a Royal Court statement said.

Upon his arrival at the JAF headquarters, the Supreme Commander was received by Freihat and top brass.

The King’s visit to JAF headquarters came one day after the newly appointed army chief replied to His Majesty’s previous letter ordering him to work for modernising the army and restructuring its command.

In the reply letter, Freihat said that over the following few days, he would tackle all issues related to improving and upgrading JAF’s capabilities, through organisation, training, arming and planning, taking the necessary measures to that end.

Action would also be taken to boost the capabilities of the Border Guard and other army units, he noted.