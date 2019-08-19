You are here

Home » Local » King checks on Kuwaiti emir’s health

King checks on Kuwaiti emir’s health

By JT - Aug 19,2019 - Last updated at Aug 19,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Monday, checked on the health of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah after a recent ailment that he has recovered from.

King Abdullah wished Sheikh Sabah continued good health and well-being, according to a Royal Court statement.

Kuwaiti state media on Sunday reported that Sheikh Sabah had "recovered", according to AFP news agency.

The emir "has recovered from a setback and is in good health now", Kuwait's official news agency KUNA said, citing a palace statement.

up
10 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
11 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.