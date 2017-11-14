You are here

Home » Local » King condoles Iran, Iraq leaders

King condoles Iran, Iraq leaders

By JT - Nov 14,2017 - Last updated at Nov 14,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday sent cables of condolences to Iraqi President Fuad Masoum and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani for the loss of life in the earthquake that hit on Sunday northeastern Iraq and several regions in Iran, according to a Royal Court statement. 

The earthquake killed many people and injured others. In his message, King Abdullah expressed his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims.

up
2 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.