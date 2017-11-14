You are here
King condoles Iran, Iraq leaders
By JT - Nov 14,2017 - Last updated at Nov 14,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday sent cables of condolences to Iraqi President Fuad Masoum and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani for the loss of life in the earthquake that hit on Sunday northeastern Iraq and several regions in Iran, according to a Royal Court statement.
The earthquake killed many people and injured others. In his message, King Abdullah expressed his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims.
