You are here

Home » Local » King condoles Iraq president over victims of hospital fire

King condoles Iraq president over victims of hospital fire

By JT - Apr 26,2021 - Last updated at Apr 26,2021

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Iraqi President Barham Salih, expressing condolences over the victims of the fire that broke out on Saturday in a hospital in Baghdad.

In the cable, King Abdullah expressed his sympathies to President Salih and the bereaved families, on behalf of Jordan’s people and government, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, according to a Royal Court statement.

up
4 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Opinion

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.