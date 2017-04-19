You are here
King condoles Saudi King over military deaths
By JT - Apr 19,2017 - Last updated at Apr 19,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday sent a cable of condolences to Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz over the deaths of Saudi commissioned and non-commissioned officers who died in the line of duty during military operations in Yemen on Tuesday, according to a Royal Court statement. In the cable, His Majesty expressed his condolences on behalf of the Jordanian government and people.
A Saudi helicopter came down during military operations in Yemen on Tuesday, killing 12 aboard, Saudi media reported.
A Yemeni defence ministry news website said the cause was friendly fire, Reuters reported, adding that the official Saudi news agency SPA quoted a statement from the Saudi-led coalition as saying that the Black Hawk came down in Marib province, east of the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa.
Related Articles
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday sent a cable to Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, condoling him over the death of Prince
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday sent a cable of condolences to Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz over the death of Prince Badr Bin
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday sent a cable of condolences to Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz over the death of Prince Saud Bi
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Apr 19, 2017
Apr 19, 2017
Apr 19, 2017
Apr 19, 2017
Apr 19, 2017
Apr 19, 2017
Apr 19, 2017
Opinion
Apr 19, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment