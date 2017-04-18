You are here

King congratulates Erdogan for plebiscite result

By JT - Apr 18,2017 - Last updated at Apr 18,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday sent a cable to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he congratulated him for the success of the popular referendum on constitutional amendments in Turkey.

His Majesty, in the cable, expressed his wishes of good health for Erdogan and of prosperity for the Turkish people, according to a Royal Court statement.

