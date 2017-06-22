King congratulates new Saudi crown prince

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday congratulated Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud for his appointment as the crown prince, deputy prime minister and minister of defence, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

His Majesty, during a phone call, expressed his regards for the crown prince and wished him luck in serving his country under the guidance of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The King stressed his appreciation of the historical relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia and his keenness to strengthen them.