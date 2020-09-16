King congratulates newly-elected Japan PM

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Japan Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide to congratulate him on his election.

In the cable, King Abdullah affirmed Jordan’s keenness to continue advancing its strategic partnership and deep-rooted ties of friendship with Japan, in service of the two countries and peoples, and with the aim of bolstering security and stability in the region and the world, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty also expressed well wishes to the prime minister, wishing the people of Japan continued prosperity and progress.