You are here

Home » Local » King congratulates newly-elected Japan PM

King congratulates newly-elected Japan PM

By JT - Sep 16,2020 - Last updated at Sep 16,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Japan Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide to congratulate him on his election.

In the cable, King Abdullah affirmed Jordan’s keenness to continue advancing its strategic partnership and deep-rooted ties of friendship with Japan, in service of the two countries and peoples, and with the aim of bolstering security and stability in the region and the world, according to a Royal Court statement. 

His Majesty also expressed well wishes to the prime minister, wishing the people of Japan continued prosperity and progress.

up
6 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
4 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.