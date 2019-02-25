You are here
King congratulates Sisi on successful Arab-EU summit
By JT - Feb 25,2019 - Last updated at Feb 25,2019
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday discussed ties and regional developments with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, a Royal Court statement said.
In a phone call, the King congratulated Sisi on the success of the first Arab-EU simmit, hosted by Egypt.
His Majesty expressed wishes that the summit, held in Sharm El Sheikh on Sunday and Monday, would constitute a new platform for cooperation and partnership between Arab and European countries, according to the statement.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Feb 25, 2019
Feb 25, 2019
Feb 25, 2019
Opinion
Feb 25, 2019
Feb 25, 2019
Feb 25, 2019
Feb 25, 2019
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment