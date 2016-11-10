King congratulates Trump as envoy says nothing will change

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday sent a cable to Donald Trump congratulating him on winning the US presidential election, a statement from the Royal Court said.

The King expressed keenness to work with the new president to enhance bilateral relations and face various challenges, based on the strategic relations and common interests between Jordan and the US.

He wished Trump success and the US people more prosperity.

Meanwhile, the US Ambassador to Jordan Alice G. Wells said Washington would continue supporting Jordan and promoting partnership relations, regardless of the presidential election results.

During a ceremony the embassy organised on the eve of the US elections, Wells said her country would adhere to the same policy on ties with the Kingdom, regardless of who the president is, adding that such a commitment is indisputable, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On the Jordanian-US relations, she noted that more than 400 US Congress members and high-ranking officials from the Democratic and Republican parties have visited the Kingdom since she was appointed in Amman.