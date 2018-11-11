King, Crown Prince follow up on floods response, aftermath

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday, during a phone call from Washington with HRH Crown Prince Hussein, the Regent, checked on the procedures that were being implemented to deal with the repercussions of the weather conditions that affected the Kingdom and claimed the lives of 12 people.

Prince Hussein acquainted His Majesty with the actions taken by various state institutions that carried out several rescue and evacuation operations since Friday, according to a Royal Court statement.

The Crown Prince also informed King Abdullah about precautionary measures taken to ensure the safety of citizens in various areas that witnessed e xceptional weather conditions.

The Prince said that he was in direct and constant contact with all state institutions through the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) to respond to developments of the weather conditions.

Prince Hussein on Friday contacted the Civil Defence Department (CDD), NCSCM and other stakeholders to check on search and rescue operations.

He directed relevant institutions to exert their maximum efforts in the mission.

The Royal Court announced it would fly the Jordanian flag at its main entrance at half-mast for three days in tribute to the victims.

NCSCM Director HRH Prince Ali on Friday chaired a centre meeting and followed up on the national efforts to deal with the weather conditions in several governorates, especially in the central and southern regions of the Kingdom, according to Petra.

Prince Ali checked on efforts to evacuate people who were stranded by floods and rain, and commended the early warning systems that helped facilitate evacuation and rescue operations in valleys and low-lying areas.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Friday and Saturday headed the NCSCM meetings, when stakeholders decided to stay in session around the clock to follow up on weather conditions, rescue operations and the search for missing people

The prime minister said that the participation of all concerned parties in this national effort was of utmost importance, praising the quick response and high level of cooperation and coordination among all security agencies and relevant ministries, according to Petra.

He added that “these are difficult days as climate change is affecting the region and the entire world, and we have to be prepared to deal with these challenges”.

Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Jumana Ghunaimat said that the meeting, which was attended by chiefs of security departments and some ministers, aims at following up on measures on the ground to search for missing people and the evacuation efforts.

Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi also followd up on the national efforts to deal with the weather conditions at the NCSCM, where Inerior Minister Samir Mubaidin stressed the need to raise the level of coordination and cooperation between all parties involved in crisis management.

Ghunaimat pointed out the significance of leading the media scene and unifying media messages through providing accurate and up-to-date information, and not leaving gaps that allow rumours to spread.

Meanwhile, CDD Director General Maj. Gen. Mustafa Bazaiah, deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, on Saturday attended the funeral of Warrant Officer Hareth Jbour, a diver at the CDD, who died while participating in rescue operations in Dabaa on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Bazaiah decided to promote Jbour from Sergeant to Warrant Officer.

Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Prince Khaled Bin Faisal Bin Turki and UAE Ambassador to Jordan Matar Shamsi offered their condolences over the loss of life as a result of the floods, expressing sympathies to the victims’ families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery, according to Petra.