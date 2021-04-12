King, Crown Prince receive messages of best wishes on state’s centennial

You are here

By JT - Apr 12,2021 - Last updated at Apr 12,2021

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has received messages of best wishes from leaders and senior officials of Arab and friendly countries on the occasion of the state’s centennial, according to a Royal Court statement.

World leaders and senior officials praised Jordan’s pivotal role, under His Majesty’s leadership, on the regional and international levels, as well as King Abdullah’s efforts in service of Arab and Islamic causes, enhancing world stability, and safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, in line with the Hashemite Custodianship.

They commended Jordan’s exemplary efforts to promote interfaith harmony, noting its role in hosting refugees and countering all forms of terrorism and extremism.

His Majesty also received cables from senior officials and officers, and representatives of civil society organisations on the occasion.

HRH Crown Prince Hussein received similar cables.

